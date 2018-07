Dot is a gorgeous wee lady that is looking for her forever home after arriving in SSPCA care through no fault of her own.

Dot does love affection so is looking for a home where she can have this on tap with no strings attached.

When she lays her head on your lap, you’ll know you have a friend for life.

A home with no young children would be best as she has no previous experience living with them.

Contact the SSPCA's centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999 if you can help Dot find her forever home.