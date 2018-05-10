eBay backs fair delivery charges campaign for the North-east

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed a commitment from eBay to tackle unfair delivery charges.

eBay’s director of shipping Mike Pitt and head of public affairs Alasdair McGowan met with Moray SNP MSP Richard Lochhead, pledging to roll-out a dedicated reporting mechanism for customers facing unfair delivery surcharges. eBay committed to tough action on sellers demanding surcharges on delivery after transactions – who may face removal from the sales platform altogether.

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson, who has been backing Richard Lochhead’s campaign on unfair delivery charges, commented: “I very much welcome the progress achieved by my colleague Richard Lochhead’s campaign and have been pleased to lend my support to it. This commitment from eBay is the latest in a long line of successes for the campaign and their commitment to do more to ensure fairness.”