Academies go head to head at the college

Eight Aberdeenshire academies competed head-to-head at the final of North East Scotland College’s Schools Technology Challenge held at Fraserburgh Campus.

Sponsored by Shell UK, each school held knockout heats and selected the top boy and girl to pitch their brains against other participating school teams across engineering-related challenges.

These included tasks on communication, pneumatics, virtual welding, pressure testing, computer numerical control, science laboratory analysis and the salt car challenge.

The hotly-contested competition was eventually won by Meldrum Academy, represented by Luca D’ Ambruoso and Jessica Riach.

This year the final was held within the college’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) centre.

The pupils moved from workshop to laboratory to classroom as they worked in pairs, against the clock, to complete the various challenges. Duncan Abernethy, director of business development at NESCol, congratulated all sixteen finalists, commenting,: “It is a huge achievement for you to be selected as ambassadors for your schools.

“Not only were you best in class, but you were also deemed to be the best in school for this particular challenge, communicating effectively as teammates.

“Our thanks once again go to our valued sponsor Shell for their continuing support of this competition.”

The winners each received an iPad mini plus the Challenge Shield, while the runners up – Owen Edwards and Eilidh Hislop from Ellon Academy – each received a Fitbit Blaze. The remaining participants were all presented with FitBits.Participating schools were Mintlaw, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banff, The Gordon Schools - Huntly, Meldrum, Ellon and Turriff.

Representing Fraserburgh were Calum Duthie and Iona Strachan, and for Mintlaw - Leon Park and Cassie Christie.