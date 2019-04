Academies take to stage for Rock Challenge

Six schools from across Aberdeenshire took part in the Global Rock Challenge 2019 over the weekend.

The event took place at The BHGE Arena at The AECC on Saturday, March 30.

Fraserburgh Academy pupils take to the stage

Six schools from across Aberdeenshire competed, and there was also a fantastic premier showcase from Peterhead Academy.

The school awarded first place was Fraserburgh Academy with their performance of 'Corruption Contained'.

Mackie Academy came second with their performance of 'Every Man for Himself', followed in third by Kemnay Academy with their performance of 'Behind Closed Doors'.

Other awards presented on the night were as follows:

Kemnay Academy came third on the night

Aberdeenshire Council Award of Excellence for Choreography - Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership Award of Excellence for Performance Skill - Mearns Academy, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

NHS Grampian Endowment Fund Award of Excellence for Stage Use - Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Concept - Perth High School, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Second place Mackie Academy's performance

Aberdeenshire Council Award of Excellence for Drama - Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership Award of Excellence for Soundtrack - Mearns Academy, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

NHS Grampian Endowment Fund Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function - Mackie Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Costuming Character - Perth High School, Mackie Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement - Perth High School, Mearns Academy, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Aberdeenshire Council Award of Excellence for Entertainment - Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

John Gordon Charitable Trust Award of Excellence for Lighting - Mearns Academy, Mackie Academy and Mintlaw Academy.

Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Stage Crew - Mearns Academy, Kemnay Academy and Fraserburgh Academy.

Securigroup Award for Spirit of Rock Challenge - Mearns Academy.

Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership Award for Performers’ Choice - Mackie Academy.

Peterhead Academy Premier Awards of Excellence - Drama Soundtrack Set Design and Function Costuming Character Entertainment Stage Crew.

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Student Leadership - Kemnay Academy.

Rock Challenge Award for School Community Support - Mintlaw Academy.

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Healthy Lifestyle - Perth High School.

Rock Challenge Award for Cultural and Educational Achievement - Mintlaw Academy.

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Positive Inclusion - Perth High School.

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Parental Involvement - Kemnay Academy.