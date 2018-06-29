Award for college students

Top Accounting students at North East Scotland College have been recognised with an award from one of Scotland’s leading independent firms of chartered accountants.

Jemma McBride and Sheena Ross from Johnston Carmichael’s Fraserburgh office, presented awards to HNC and HND Accounting students at Fraserburgh Campus as part of a continuing partnership between the firm and the College.

Sheena said: “I am delighted to be presenting these awards to HND student Marianna Birzniece and HNC student Rosie Mitchell for the best overall examination marks in their class.

“They have worked really hard and fully deserve the recognition that these awards give.

“Johnston Carmichael is very pleased with our relationship with the College, which gives benefits to all parties concerned, and we hope that this Partnership will continue for many more years.“

Rosie Mitchell will join Johnston Carmichael’s Fraserburgh office for a summer placement before returning back to the College to study for her HND Accounting qualification.

Lecturer, Sandra Masson said: “As well as recognising the achievement of our students, our partnership with Johnston Carmichael gives the students the opportunity to develop invaluable employability skills as they move to employment or progress to higher education.”