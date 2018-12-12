Broch pupils blaze ahead at conference

Five pupils from Fraserburgh Academy were the winning team at the Shell “Girls in Energy” Conference held at Woodbank in Aberdeen in November.

The event was attended by over 90 pupils from schools in Aberdeenshire and Fife who are enrolled on North East Scotland College’s Skills for Work Energy course.

The “Girls in Energy” Conference is designed to inspire girls to consider pursuing a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) based career.

The day was designed to allow the girls to meet inspirational role models, learn about careers in this sector and participate in team based activities.

Director of Business Development Duncan Abernethy said: “Congratulations to the winning team, aptly named Dynamic Chip, who put together an impressive presentation when they addressed the whole conference.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Shell as it is through their continued support that the College is able to offer Girls in Energy to schools and pupils.”

The girls were split into groups and asked to come up with ideas for new energy ideas to meet the world’s growing energy demand, whilst reducing carbon emissions.

Each team pitched their idea and the shortlisted groups presented to the whole conference and a Dragons Den panel of inspirational women in industry.

The panel was impressed with the thought-provoking concepts for developing cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.

North East Scotland College has been running the Skills for Energy course for the last ten years.

The course introduces young women to the energy industry and encourages them to consider a STEM related career.

Those that take part and complete the Shell Girls in Energy programme receive a National 5 Skills for Work qualification.