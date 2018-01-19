Challenge final for pupils

Fraserburgh Academy pupils recently competed in a local heat of the Technology Schools Challenge run by North East Scotland College sponsored by Shell UK.

Iona Strachan and Calum Duthie were the winning girl and boy to undergo knockout challenges to claim the title of best in class and then best in school.

They will go on to represent the Academy in the grand Technology Schools Challenge final which will be held at the College’s Fraserburgh campus in spring 2018.

The runners – up were Pyper Noble and Benjamin Bain.

Debbie Murray, Science Faculty Head and Principal Teacher of Science said: “Fraserburgh Academy is pleased to once again take part in the technology challenge, it is a great chance for pupils to see their learning in a real world context.

“The partnership we have with NESCol allows for the enrichment of the curriculum we provide here at the academy.”

The Schools Technology Challenge, is in its 15th year and aims to encourage young people to consider engineering as a potential career option through engaging with over 1,300 second year pupils in a fun and accessible way.

The competition is an example of how schools, the College and industry continue to work effectively and collaboratively together for the good of the young people living and learning in the North East of Scotland.