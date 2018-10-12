Graduation success for Beth

A Rosehearty woman is celebrating achieving her HND in Business at the age of 59 from NESCol and describes her return to learning as #NEVERTOOOLD!

Born in Falkirk, Beth Mcnair first entered higher education after leaving school going to the Scottish School of Textiles in Galashiels studying project management for a year before leaving to work in office management where she undertook a variety of roles.

In 1990, Beth moved with her Italian husband and son Tomas to Northern Italy between Parma and Genoa where she worked in a local tile factory within different departments. After having her second son, James, Beth continued her employment there and progressed to the role of production manager.

Sadly, Beth was widowed in 2002 but remained in Italy.

Some years later she was made redundant after the banking crisis in Europe, when many businesses went to the wall. During this time however there was also happiness for Beth. She had met her new partner Jonathan and in 2012 she returned to Scotland to live with him and her two sons in Rosehearty.

After many years working in different business related roles, Beth decided she wanted to consolidate her experience and gain a formal qualification which is why she decided to enrol on the HND Business course at NESCol.

During this time, Beth and Jonathan, who is also studying at NESCol on a welding course had had to cope with the discovery that he has secondary progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Beth said, “ Despite some challenging times I have spent two very happy and productive years at the Fraserburgh Campus and not only reached my objective of getting my qualification but I have now accepted a place at university. “

Beth is now embarking on her BA Hons in Business Management at RGU and thanks to her HND has been access year 3 of the degree.

She celebrated her success at the Fraserburgh Graduation Ceremony supported by Jonathan, Tomas and James.