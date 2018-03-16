Happy, friendly pupils at school

Pupils at Inverallochy School are ‘happy, friendly and confident’ who support each other well and are proud of their school.

Those were the findings of an inspection report following a visit by HM Inspectors to the school.

Inspectors also praised the school for its curriculum which was influenced by parents and developed children’s use of the Doric dialect, their understanding of their heritage and traditions of the local community.

The achievements of children in art, music, PE and science through the work of staff and the local community was also highlighted as were the children’s skills in talking about their learning.

A number of areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the head teacher and a representative from Aberdeenshire Council.

The school must revisit its approaches to health and wellbeing and improve further the monitoring and tracking of children’s progress.

It should continue to develop staff and children’s understanding of standards in literacy and numeracy and in doing so improve children’s motivation to read for enjoyment, their fluency skills in reading and use of vocabulary and technical skills in writing.

The school should also continue to devleop tracking and monitoring of children’s attaiment and achievement across the nursery to P7 including a particular focus on children’s progress through the introduction of play at early stages.

