HND award for Marianna

Returning to college has paid off for a north east woman who has recently graduated with an HND award in Accounting.

Marianna Birzniece (26) moved to Aberdeenshire from Latvia when she was 19 and settled in Fraserburgh.

Marianna first came to NESCol’s Fraserburgh campus to study an NQ in Business then progressed to an HNC in Accounting. She worked in a financial services company in Ellon for a couple of years before getting the opportunity to travel abroad and pursue modelling work.

After travelling to Greece, China and South Korea working as a model, Marianna was in Seoul when she decided to return to the North East and study for her HND in Accounting. Once again, Marianna found herself back at NESCol in Fraserburgh.

Marianna said: “This last year back at College has definitely been worth it and just what I needed. I’ve learned and gained so much and within two months of being back at NESCol I got a part-time job as an accounts assistant for a company in Peterhead and was offered a full-time position when I had completed my HND.”

On top of her employment success, Marianna achieved the highest marks in the year in her final exam and received an award sponsored by Johnston Carmichael for Excellence in Accounting. In addition, Marianna was nominated by her lecturers as the prizewinner of the Score award for HND Accounting at the Fraserburgh graduation ceremony in October.

Speaking about her future plans, Marianna said: “I can finally say that I really like my job, it is challenging and every day is different. It’s great to be able to put the knowledge and skills I gained at College into practice.

"My employer has also kindly offered to support me through my ACCA professional exams so I think that will be my next challenge after gaining an excellent foundation in accounting at North East Scotland College."