Information event for future primary teachers

Aberdeenshire Council will host an information evening for those considering studying part-time to become a primary school teacher next week.

The Distance Learning Initial Teacher Education (DLITE) programme is run in partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and the University of Aberdeen. It has been developed to allow participants to continue working whilst studying for a postgraduate qualification (PGDE).

On completing the PGDE in June 2020, aspiring teachers will then begin a probationer placement in an Aberdeenshire primary school at the start of term in August 2020.

Those taking part can expect 18 weeks of placement experience in a primary school; eight Saturday ‘network’ day workshops; self-study; collaborative group work as well as professional practice on placement.

In order to join the DLITE programme, you must either work or live in Aberdeenshire; hold a degree from a recognised university and meet the entry requirements for the University of Aberdeen (Higher English and Standard Grade Mathematics at credit grade or equivalent).

Candidates should have experience of working with children in a school, child care or voluntary setting.

The information evening takes place at Midmill School, Carnie Road, Kintore, between 6pm and 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 12.

For more information or to register your interest please contact Margaret Khan by emailing Margaret.Khan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.