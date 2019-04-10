Merchant Navy course now available

A new Merchant Navy Officer course is now available at the Scottish Maritime Museum in Peterhead.

The Scottish Maritime Academy, in association with Clyde Marine Training, now offers the three year sponsored training programme to become a Deck Officer in the Merchant Navy starting September 2019.

Commenting on the announcement Centre Manager Linda Hope said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this programme and hope to attract applicants from all over the north of Scotland.

“It is an exciting mix of study and seatime and offers a dynamic career path leading to the Deck Officer qualification on seagoing ships of the Merchant Navy.

“The College study element is based in Peterhead and is delivered in three phases allowing cadets to apply, develop and consolidate knowledge and skills at sea.”

The Deck Officer is responsible for navigating ships safely around the word using the latest technology and computer based systems.

“Responsibilities include passage planning, the safe navigation of the vessel, cargo loading and discharge, ship stability, communications and the maintenance of the hull and deck equipment.

For more information on the cadetship programme head along to the College and Employer Open Evening at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus on Thursday, April 25.

The Open Evening event will run from 4-7pm where Clyde Marine Training and the Scottish Maritime Academy will be attending.

Alternatively call 01779 476204 or email sma@nescol.ac.uk or visit www.smaritime.co.uk.

The Open Evening will also have other lecturing teams and over 35 employers and exhibitors will be on hand to provide career advice and course details.