New date for college open evening

NESCol’s Fraserburgh campus has set a new date for its College and Employer Open Evening following the cancellation of the original event due to poor weather conditions.

The Campus opens its doors on Tuesday, March 20 to those considering what their next move should be – whether college, apprenticeship, university or employment.

This event will be open from 4pm to 7pm and is ideal for school leavers, parents and anyone considering a change of career.

More than 30 regional employers will be exhibiting alongside college lecturers from Art &Design; Business Management; Care; Computing; Engineering, English for Speakers of Other Languages; Hair, Beauty and Complementary Therapies; Learning Opportunities; Maritime; Music, Drama & Creative Media; Professional Cookery & Hospitality; Science; Social Sciences and Sport & Fitness.

John Davidson, vice-principal Curriculum and Quality said: “NESCol has a vibrant an impressive campus at Fraserburgh which offers students the opportunity to learn using the latest technology in state-of- the-art workshops and classrooms.

“We welcome the opportunity to show visitors around and to talk through how we can help individuals achieve their career ambitions.

“We are grateful for the continued support of businesses in the region and sectors represented at this event include Accountancy, Brewing, Care, Construction, Energy, Manufacturing, Maritime, Plumbing and Uniformed Services.”

College staff will be available to offer advice and discuss the options available to support career aspirations across full and part-time courses, flexible home study options and modern apprenticeships.

The Student Services team will also be available to answer questions and Campus tours are available.

For more information avisit www.nescol.ac.uk or call 01346 586138.