New part-time classes at Fraserburgh Campus

North East Scotland College is offering a number of part-time day and evening classes at its Fraserburgh Campus after Easter.

Some of these classes, such as Emergency First Aid and Elementary Food Hygiene are suitable for those who want a recognised qualification to give their CV a boost.

Others, including Purely Photoshop, Computing Essentials and Italian Cooking will suit those would like to improve their skills in these areas. For those working in the hospitality industry a number of one-day Certificates for Personal Licence Holders courses are also on offer.

Those interested in applying for places on these courses may be eligible to pay for their place using an Individual Training Account from Skills Development Scotland.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Individual Training Accounts (ITAs) are for people who are 16 or over, living in Scotland and either in low paid work or actively seeking work.

Applicants must have an income of £22,000 a year or less, or be on certain benefits to be eligible to get up to £200 towards the costs of learning or training. You can apply for an ITA if you are not currently undertaking any secondary, further or higher education, SDS funded training or participating in the Community Jobs Scotland programme.

ITAs are available if you are interested in learning something new or developing an existing skill to support you in work. A number of North East Scotland College’s distance learning courses may also be eligible for funding through the scheme. To find out more about ITAs or discover which courses are eligible for funding in your area, visit www.nescol.ac.uk and click on the Individual Training Accounts (ITAs) link. Applications for Individual Training Accounts must be made through SDS’ My World of Work website www.myworldofwork.co.uk

For more information on the wide range of classes available at North East Scotland College’s Campuses and Learning Centres, visit www.nescol.ac.uk or contact the College’s Student Advice Centre on 01224 612330.