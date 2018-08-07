Shire pupils achieve good exam results

Senior school pupils across Scotland are receiving their exam results today and this year’s figures reveal for the third consecutive year young people achieved five A grade passes at Higher Level in every Aberdeenshire secondary school.

This is the fifth year students have sat new qualifications at National 3,4 and 5 with S5 and S6 pupils continuing to sit qualifications at Higher and Advanced Higher level as well.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “It is particularly pleasing that both S4 and S6 year groups have done really well.

"I am delighted to see that the number of S6 pupils who leave with five or more Highers has risen by five per cent. It is also hugely encouraging that the number of S4 pupils who achieved five or more National 5 qualifications increased by 2.6%.

"I would like to congratulate all Aberdeenshire pupils who have sat exams. I hope they enjoy a restful summer break following their hard work and every success in the future.”

Cllr Mark Findlater, committee vice-chair, said: “Senior Aberdeenshire pupils have once again achieved very good exam results. This is a testament to their hard work and encouragement from teachers, parents, guardians and carers.”

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s Director of Education and Children’s Services, added: “I would like to pass on my congratulations to all young people who sat exams this year and I would also like to congratulate all those who supported them. While the teaching profession has come under much national scrutiny, it is heartening for teachers and other staff to see their hard work and unstinting support result in young people achieving the

success they deserve.

"These results will hopefully give everyone a much deserved boost and allow us to continue this positive trend of exam results in Aberdeenshire.”

The council continues to use the national ‘Insight’ tool to monitor attainment in schools throughout the year. Data from this year’s results is compared with the previous year using ‘legacy measures.’

For a third straight year there were young people who achieved 5 ‘A’ grade passes at Higher level at every Aberdeenshire secondary school.

The percentage of S6 pupils leaving with 5 or more Highers increased from 32% to 37% and at Advanced Higher level the number achieving an award remained a healthy 24%.

The number of S4 pupils who achieved 5 or more National 5 qualifications rose from 50.1% to 52.7%, an improvement of 2.6% compared with the previous year.

Across Aberdeenshire around 6,000 pupils will receive their results in a range of levels, including National 2 to Advanced Higher, in a variety of 70 vocational and academic subjects from Accounting, Travel and Tourism, Dance, Design and Manufacture, and Fashion and Textile Technology.

Furthermore, the latest figures show 96% of Aberdeenshire pupils continue their studies in either higher or further education or find employment.

Pupils who need further help or information can call the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000 whilst Skills Development Scotland is offering advice for those concerned about their career options on 0808 100 8000.