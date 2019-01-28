Enterprise Hub launches in Broch

Social enterprise Elevator has launched its new Enterprise Hub in Fraserburgh.

In partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and partly funded through North Aberdeenshire LEADER, Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub will provide a space for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses to come together and learn and share business knowledge.

It will provide a network of support for businesses at pre-start, start up and early stages of development, contributing to the regeneration of the town and its surrounding area

The project, expected to run until 2020, aims to target a minimum of 50 small to medium sized businesses in the region through the delivery of 25 new training initiatives, while creating 10 brand new businesses.

Commenting Enterprise manager, Pamela Neri, said: “Having a strong base in Fraserburgh is key to ensuring that we continue to support the local economy.

“Our aim is to help individuals who are starting or growing their own business by providing them with access to qualified business advisers, training workshops and events.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with local business owners, the library, and NESCOL - to name just a few.

“January is already proving to be a busy month with a variety of free workshops and events on offer including a session on business planning and our first Business Gateway Women into Business event with local seafood restaurant, The Captain’s Table.

“This is Elevator’s first Enterprise Hub north of its headquarters in Aberdeen and we have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.”

Pamela added: “I’m proud to be part of a forward-thinking, innovative project and look forward to helping people establish and grow their businesses throughout Fraserburgh, and its local communities.”

Elevator supports start-ups in Scotland through its delivery of Business Gateway and a range of other programmes for entrepreneurs.

For all of the latest news and events from the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub visit the hub’s Facebook page.