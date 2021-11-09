Aberdeenshire residents urged to make sure waste is disposed of legally

Household waste handed over for disposal must be given to a SEPA registered waste disposer.

Before allowing any waste to be taken away, householders should always take a note of the vehicle registration number, ask to see their waste carrier’s registration and ask where the waste is going to be taken to – and get a receipt. Companies must have waste transfer note for all waste removed.

If the person taking the waste won’t meet those requirements, then the chances are your waste will be illegally dumped.

As well as the company or individual taking away the materials facing sanctions, and you risk being given a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Aberdeenshire Council is urging everyone to be cautious when employing someone to dispose of your waste – particularly around the ‘man with a van’ operation or garden maintenance and skip run companies.

Please ensure they have that SEPA registration and get documents for each waste disposal.

If you see someone committing an offence of fly tipping, littering or dog fouling, you can report it by completing an online form under the ‘report waste issues’ section on the Aberdeenshire Council website – www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk – or call the Wasteline on 03456 081207.