Fraserburgh Asda staff join clean-up squad
Asda colleagues from the store in Fraserburgh’s Watermill Road have been doing their bit for the local environment.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 6:00 am
A number of the store’s staff joined community council members and local residents for a litter pick.
They worked together to fill bags with rubbish collected along Sandhaven Road and and the shore.
Carolyn Charles, Asda Fraserburgh Community Life Champion, said: “It was great the way everyone worked together to help clean up the area.
"Well done to everyone involved.”
The team of litter pickers filled a number of bags, and collected numerous other larger items, together with plastic boxes and discarded toys and fishing materials.