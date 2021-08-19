Fraserburgh Asda staff join clean-up squad

Asda Fraserburgh staff joined the clean-up squad near the store.

A number of the store’s staff joined community council members and local residents for a litter pick.

They worked together to fill bags with rubbish collected along Sandhaven Road and and the shore.

Carolyn Charles, Asda Fraserburgh Community Life Champion, said: “It was great the way everyone worked together to help clean up the area.

"Well done to everyone involved.”