Fraserburgh recycling centre can now accept polystrene

The move follows the success of Aberdeenshire Council’s polystyrene recycling pilot at three household recycling centres.

Since February 2020, the council has been working with Styropack on a pilot programme of polystyrene recycling, which was introduced on a trial basis in Banchory, Portlethen and Stonehaven.

By Novenber 2021, just under seven tonnes of polystrene had been collected, so the service is now being extended to six more recycling centres, including Fraserburgh.

Bins designated for polystrene are now in place at the recycling centre.

Bins designated for polystyrene are now in place at the facility.

The recycling centre currently accepts Expanded Polystyrene, which includes all polystyrene packing materials such as shape-moulded packaging, blocks and planks of fill materials, packing boxes and packaging balls.

The centre will not accept any polystyrene containers contaminated with food, takeaway packaging, biodegradable or compostable packing chips, or Styrofoam cups. Residents are also advised to break up any large pieces of polystyrene before visiting a recycling centre.

Ros Baxter, Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, said: “We are delighted with the success of the polystyrene recycling programme so far.