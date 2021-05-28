More drivers in Aberdeenshire are going 'green'
More Aberdeenshire drivers are going green as the number of electric vehicles registered in the area surged last year.
Department for Transport statistics show 1148 ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) were licensed in Aberdeenshire at the end of last year – 355 more than at the end of 2019.
The figures include battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. Of the additions, the majority (295) were registered to private keepers, while 60 were to the addresses of local firms.
Overall, ULEVs still only accounted for around 0.6 per cent of all vehicles licensed in Aberdeenshire at the end of 2020 – which is below the UK average of 1.1 per cent.