MP encourages residents to take part in fly tipping consultation

David Duguid MP

The Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan has been calling for tougher penalties on those illegally dumping rubbish after a spate of incidents across the region.

He has also backed his party colleague Murdo Fraser who has launched a consultation on his Member’s Bill on the subject.

Mr Fraser’s bill seeks to increase sanctions for fly-tipping, including by lifting the current fixed-penalty notice of £200, improve data collection of incidents and to guarantee the person on whose land waste is disposed on is not responsible for its removal.

He is also proposing a strict liability, which would mean the generator of the waste would be responsible for clearing it up and paying any fines.

Mr Duguid believes the bill would help to reduce fly-tipping across Banff and Buchan having highlighted several cases of illegal dumping over the last few years.

He wants as many people as possible to make their feelings known during the consultation period which runs until May 23.

Mr Duguid said: “I am pleased to be backing my colleague Murdo Fraser’s plans to crack down on fly-tipping.

“All too often fly-tipping is a scourge on our beautiful landscape and communities in Banff and Buchan.

“It is completely selfish and unacceptable to dump waste at unauthorised locations. It is the public, landowners and our local authorities across Aberdeenshire who are left to pick up the pieces.

“This new bill is essential for strengthening current laws against fly-tipping which stretch back decades.

“I would encourage everyone in Banff and Buchan to get involved during the consultation process in the coming weeks and months and make their feelings known.