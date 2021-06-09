Pod of Orca whales spotted near Peterhead's Buchanhaven Pier

The Orcas were spotted off the Peterhead coast around 8pm last night.

The Orcas were close to the pier around 8pm last night (Tuesday, June 8) and the photographs posted on the Buchanhaven Harbour Facebook page have been viewed more than 32,000 times.

Alex Donaldson, chairman of the Buchanhaven Harbour and Boatshed trustees, posted images taken from the CCTV cameras in the area.

He said: “There must have been around a dozen close to the pier, a couple of adults and maybe nine or ten younger ones.

The images were captured on the harbour's CCTV system.

"They were here for around half an hour, and when word got out there must have been around 50 or 60 people down here trying to see them."

Alex said that from Buchanhaven, the pod headed towards Roanhead and then on to Newburgh.

