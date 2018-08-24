Essential resurfacing work to take place on the A98

Motorists are being advised of major roadworks being carried out next week near Macduff.

Aberdeenshire Council will be carrying out essential resurfacing works over three days on the A98 at Longmanhill from Thursday, September 6.

Work to remove the existing road surface and to lay an asphalt base layer will be carried out on the Thursday and Friday under convoy traffic control, while the final road surface will be

laid on the Saturday under a full road closure.

During the period of convoy working, road users will be escorted through the works at 10mph for safety reasons using an official site vehicle. Through traffic will be excluded completely

however on the Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

Derek Murray, roads and landscape manager for Banff and Buchan, said: “This work is essential to ensure the road remains fit for purpose for years to come and is safe for all road

users. We appreciate that work on the road network can cause delays and inconvenience so the closure has been scheduled for the weekend to minimise the impact on the business

community and those travelling to and from work.

“We ask the public to bear with us while we carry out these repairs, adhere to temporary speed restrictions and follow road works and diversion signing for the safety of all road users.”