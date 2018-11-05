Evening Glow success at aquarium

Macduff Marine Aquarium was all aglow last weekend with its first ever evening event, showcasing marine life in a whole new light.

The Glow event saw the aquarium opening its doors after dark, switching out the lights and exploring how sea creatures communicate in the ocean's depths, where the sun's rays never reach.

Over 220 visitors came for the special evening and enjoyed seeing the tanks lit with coloured lights, following a glow trail, using blue torches to pick out animals in the tanks and even making glow slime.

The Glow Show was a highlight, discovering how animals make light and use it underwater for communicating, attracting a male or deterring predators.

The 'Florescence in Scottish Seas' presentation by local underwater photographer James Lynott was particularly impressive, showing local marine species as they are rarely seen.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chair of the Aberdeenshire Communities Committee, enjoyed the evening with her family.

She said: "It was fantastic to see the aquarium so busy for Glow and I was very pleased to support this trial event, the aquarium certainly looked different in the eerie lighting.

"It was an imaginative way to increase our understanding of life in the seas and great fun."

The aquarium is now operating in its winter hours - Saturday to Wednesday from 11am to 4pm.