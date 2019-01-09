Family appeal for ancestor information

A Fraserburgh Herald reader is looking for information about one of their ancestors and is wondering if anyone might be able to help.

They are looking for details about George Chapman Chalmers who was born in 1900.

He emigrated to New Zealand either at the end of 1923 or early 1924 but the family have been unable to find any record of his travels.

At that time his parents were living at Shevado Croft, New Deer.

The family sent in the picture above showing George with other young men who they think may have gone off at the same time.

George Chalmers is at the back of the photo in the centre.

If anyone can recognise George or any of the others and have any information the family would be very grateful.

If you can help give us a call on 01779 871324 or email news@fraserburghherald.com.