Family hosts charity ball

A Fraserburgh family is hosting a charity ball this Saturday in memory of a family member.

Jane Ritchie was rushed into Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at the start of the year and was diagnosed with leukaemia.

She thereafter suffered a series of strokes and a week later passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Her family has been so impressed by the care and support their mum received in hospital that they are hosting a charity ball with proceeds going towards the Stroke Association, Worldwide Cancer Research and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Jane’s son Derek said: “Charities are helping to fight illnesses like this and help stop other people going through what my mam and our family has been through”

To support Derek and his family go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/5cfj