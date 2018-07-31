Family pay tribute to 'loving wife, mother and grandmother'

The family of a woman who tragically died following a collision on the A952 have paid tribute to her.

Ann Moore, 69, of the Lonmay area, died in a collision on the A952 Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road on Tuesday, July 3.

The collision involved a silver Renault van and a white Morris Minor. Ann was the driver of the Morris Minor.

In a statement, Ann's family said: “Ann Moore was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always cheerful despite health problems later on in life, everyone instantly liked her and she was everyone’s mum. The kettle was always on or just boiled and everyone felt at home with her.

“We all miss you mum, rest in peace."

They added: “The whole Moore family would also like to warmly thank the police, Ambulance crew, Air Ambulance, Hospital Staff and all the people that helped at the roadside and afterwards.”