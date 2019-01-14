Fantastic turnout for walk

The St. Combs annual walk took place on January 2, the final of the three traditional village walks.

Walkers were led by the flute band and hundreds turned out to watch the parade through the streets of the village.

The flute band leads the walk through Cairnbulg and Inverallochy

The three-day annual temperance walk is held at Inverallochy, Cairnbulg and St. Combs.

Inverallocy is the first, taking place on Christmas Day, Cairnbulg on New Year’s Day and St. Combs on January 2, each year.

This year there was a fantastic turnout for the walk with young and old alike taking part.

The tradition of the village temperance walks dates back to the 19th century.