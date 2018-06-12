Farm shop and cafe plan set for go-ahead

Plans have been submitted for the development of a farm shop, cafe and tourist information centre on a site close to Little Burnthill, Fraserburgh.



An application for the facility from Colaren Farms Ltd will go before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee on Wednesday.

A total of 14 representations have been received by the council, with 11 in support of the development and three objecting.

Objectors raised concerns about lack of supporing business case and road safety implications, while those in support hailed the provision of new amenities in the area and the social and economic benefit to the local area.

In recommending the application be granted, planning chief Stephen Archer says: “This proposal would have the potential to provide net social and economic benefits, public amenities, employment opportunities and a tourist attraction in the Aberdeenshire Regeneration Priority Area without significantly undermining the vitality and viability of Fraserburgh’s town centre. There are no other material considereations which suggest this application be refused.

