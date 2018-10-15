FASE exhibition at Dalyrmple Hall

Fraserburgh Arts Group will stage its annual FASE exhibition this weekend.

The popular Fraserburgh Art Summer Exhibition (FASE) continues to go from strength to strength with new elements being added annually.

Last year the 'Community Challenge' was introduced where the public was asked to bring in pennants depicting the theme 'My Fraserburgh'.

This year the theme is 'Fraserburgh Flyers' and there are already hundreds of birds, insects and even pterodactyls being displayed in the hall this weekend (October 20-21).

Many of the 'flyers' have been made by children in schools, youth groups and nurseries.

A spokesperson said: "Another innovation for this year is the introduction of craft stalls. There will be six stalls this year with a variety of crafts on show and for sale.

"From artwork on whisky barrel lids to engraved glass weaving and pop up cards, it is a great opportunity for people to buy that unique Christmas gift."

There will be lots of high quality work from local artists and photographers on display including submissions from the Broadsea Arts Group, Fraserburgh Photographic Society and Wednesday Art Group.