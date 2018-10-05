Festival hits the streets of Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Comedy Festival burst into life with two sold out shows last night.

Humorous chalk markings led the crowds to the Tivoli Theatre in a collaboration with Worship the Ground and Dr.D, instructing attendees “Don’t settle for mediocre, listen to these jokers!”.

President Obonjo

They did exactly that as the ten-day comedic extravaganza, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, got underway.

Headliner Reginald D Hunter, supported by President Obonjo, led the laughs with a capacity crowd. Meanwhile Wray Thomson also provided Late Night Laughs in a sold out gig at McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale.

Launched by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, this year’s festival will run until next Saturday (October 13) and features comedians performing at more than 20 venues throughout the city centre.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted to have kicked off the Aberdeen Comedy Festival on such a strong note with capacity crowds at both opening events and great feedback from attendees. This is testament to the big names we have brought in as part of this year’s line-up and highlights the demand there is for events of this scale in our city.

“We have a huge range of comedic talent performing in coming days and I would urge the public to continue to come out in their droves and enjoy the huge range of events. Whether this is your third time enjoying the eclectic mix of fun the Aberdeen Comedy Festival has to offer, or your first, come and have a laugh with us.”

Headliner Reginald D Hunter added: “Thanks Aberdeen for the warm welcome. Hope that last night set the festival pace alright!”

Worship the Ground, a service that takes the public's words and literally puts them on the street, have previously made their mark in the city for Nuart Aberdeen, and were delighted to return and play their chalking part in the comedy festival.

Next up on the Aberdeen Comedy Festival line-up is a performance by Des McLean tonight (Friday October 5) at McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale. Also on Friday, Declan McGuigan will be giving some lunchtime laughs at The Glentanar Bar, while John Kearns, Graham Mackie & Gary Meikle will be in action at Spin.

Alan Aitken, Operations Director of The McGinty’s Group, said: “We have been involved with the Aberdeen Comedy Festival since it was first established and it was brilliant to see our venue packed out on opening night with everyone having such a laugh with Wray Thomson. We’re looking forward to more of the same as the festival continues.”