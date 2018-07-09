Fiddle Convention workshops in Broch this Wednesday

The North Atlantic Fiddle Convention heads to Fraserburgh this Wednesday.

North-East fiddler Nicola Auchnie will be joined at the Dalrymple Hall by a fantastic group of musicians over from Nova Scotia, Canada, including Troy MacGillvray (fiddle & piano), Shelly Cambell (fiddle) and John Pellarin (fiddle and step dance).

They will share the bill with brother and sister Alicia and Liam Blore (First Nations Canada) playing Canadian Me’tis music and the lively trio Figelin who push the boundaries

of their German and Kelzmer roots in an explosive combination of wild fiddles, earthy grooves and vibrant voices.

Tickets priced £12 (£10 concession for students, over 60s, under 16s, disabled visitors and registered unemployed) can be booked by telephone at 01224 641122 or you can pay at the door.

Workshops at the Dalrymple will run from begin at 2pm-3.15pm with Shelly Campbell & John Pellerin, Cape Breton Fiddle and Step Dance, Level 2/3, followed from 3.45pm-5pm by

Alicia & Liam Blore, Canadian Métis Fiddle and Guitar, Level 2/3.

Full details of the festival can be had at: http://www.northatlanticfiddle.com/