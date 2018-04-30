Fish processing invitation to Secretary of State on Aberdeen visit

A senior UK Cabinet secretary has been urged to meet North East fish processing figures on a visit to Aberdeen next month.

The Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, will make a ministerial visit to the city to discuss the benefit of free trade deals to the region after Britain leaves the EU.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has extended Dr Fox an invitation to meet industry representatives.

During Scottish questions, the Secretary of State for Scotland said he would also like to be involved in any meetings Dr Fox may have.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid said in the Commons: “Can I ask that my right honourable Friend encourage the Secretary of State for International Trade to meet with seafood processors during his visit to Aberdeen next month?”

David Mundell MP said: “Scottish seafood is rightly famous around the world.

“I was pleased that the honourable gentleman could join me earlier this month when I met the Scottish Seafood Association to discuss the impact of an EU exit.

“I said then that there are growing opportunities for the sector in Scotland and I would of course be happy for both myself and to encourage my right honourable Friend to meet with the fish processing industry.”

On April 5, Mr Duguid facilitated discussions between Mr Mundell, Jimmy Buchan of Scottish Seafood Association and Michael Clark of International Fish Canners.

He reinforced the importance of including the processing side of Fisheries sector in ongoing stakeholder discussions on Brexit negotiations and future Fisheries Bill.