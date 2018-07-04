Fisheries White Paper unveiled as Gove visits Peterhead

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation has welcomed the White Paper on fisheries as a signal of intent from the UK Government to take back control of UK waters.

SFF chief executive Bertie Armstrong - who toured the new Peterhead Fishmarket with Environment Secretary Michael Gove on Monday - said the White Paper "enshrines the important elements of a sustainable future for our industry".

He said it would allow the UK to become an independent Coastal State, to take charge of who catches what and where and to resist any attempt to link access to our waters to access to EU markets.

Mr Armstrong commented: “Importantly, it also moves towards a system under which we can catch much more of our own natural resource, known as zonal attachment.

“We have been arguing for these key points consistently since the referendum in June 2016.

“Of course, there is a long way to go, and we now need our governments to show real backbone in the Brexit negotiations to ensure that these aspirations become reality.”