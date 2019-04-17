Fishermen’s Mission to host bus trip

Fraserburgh Fishermen’s Mission is having a bus run for its retired fishermen, their wives or widows on Tuesday, April 30.

The bus will leave from the Mission at 8.30am and will stop to pick up guests at Macduff (9am) and Cullen (9.30am).

The bus will then head to Fochabers where it will stop for tea/coffee, then head on to Craigellachie to the Speyside Cooperage where guests will have a tour of the Cooperage.

After a spot of lunch the bus will head off to the shops in Elgin, then on to Whitehills for high tea.

Price is £15 per person, please call the Mission on 01346 518388 to book.