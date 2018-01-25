Flats plan for former home

Plans to transform a former children’s home in Fraserburgh to create new rental properties for the town have been revealed.

The project, at Scalloway Park, would see the building redeveloped to create six individual one-bed flats for rent.

The scheme forms part of wider plans to increase the amount of available properties in the town through the redevelopment and upgrading of existing sites, as well as new build accommodation.

A planning application seeking permission for a change of use of the former children’s home has been lodged and is currently under consideration.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of housing, Rob Simpson, said: “We know there have been some concerns locally about the future use of the Scalloway Park site, which is why we’re happy to confirm that our plan is to create six new rental properties.

“We know there is a strong demand for smaller properties of this type, and this development will complement other plans to bring more properties into use in Fraserburgh.”

In September, the council’s newest housing development was formally opened at Heritage Way on Fraserburgh’s Barrasgate Road. Elsewhere in the town, internal insulation works are to take place on a number of empty properties ahead of them being re-let.

This includes plans to redevelop the former family resource centre on Bervie Road to potentially create six one-bed flats.