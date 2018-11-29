Food appeal: Hand in your donations to Fraserburgh store

Shoppers at Tesco in Fraserburgh are being invited to put a little something extra in their basket to help people who find themselves in need this Christmas.

From Thursday, November 29 to Saturday, December 1, more than 2,600 Tesco stores across the UK are taking part in the annual Food Collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long-life foods to help charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network give food and support to people who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas.

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families. Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

It is the 11th collection to have taken place, and Tesco is topping up the value of the food donated by the public by 20%, providing additional funds to support the charities in their work this Christmas.

Volunteers in store will greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.

More than 3.34million meals were donated to the food charities by generous Tesco customers last year, and the supermarket is hoping that shoppers will be just as generous this time around.

Tesco UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry said: “Tesco Food Collection scheme is the UK’s biggest Christmas food collection, and at Tesco we are glad to be playing our part in helping people in need this Christmas.

“We know that the items that our customers donate can make a real difference to people who really need that little bit of extra help this year - whether it is a food parcel for someone at a time of crisis, or a hot meal which means that a vulnerable person does not feel lonely this Christmas.

“Once again we are topping up all the customer donations by a further 20%, and I’d encourage our customers to put something extra in their baskets to donate.”

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “For charities doing their best to feed some of the most vulnerable over the Christmas period, these donations make a huge difference.

“What’s more, Tesco will top-up your donation by 20% which enables our charity to help more and more people in need.”

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Foodbanks across the country will be doing all they can to provide the best possible emergency support so people don’t go hungry - but to make sure we’re prepared for what could be our busiest December yet, our network needs your support.

“During every Food Collection we’ve been humbled by the staggering generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers, and as we look to the start of the collection, we would love to have your support once again. Your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”