Fraserburgh Cadets appeal for volunteers

The Fraserburgh Royal Marines Cadets are appealing for volunteers to get involved and make a positive difference to the lives of young people in the area.

The unit has lots of roles to match various skills and offers training to help potential volunteers gain more experience.

Volunteers are responsible for showing cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf.

They are also needed to teach first aid, field craft, navigation and drill.

S/Lt (SCC) Craig Trail RNR, the unit’s Commanding Officer, said: “We welcome all adults living in the area to pop in to the unit when we’re open to meet other volunteers and cadets, have a tour of the unit, and have a chat about any roles that suit you.

“Don’t be put off if you haven’t got any relevant qualifications, all you need is lots of enthusiasm.

“We need your help to keep inspiring young people through nautical adventure and to keep giving them the best possible head start in life.”

Volunteers are supported by a network of other volunteers and employees.

Any new volunteer will receive an induction and will be given training and support to make them feel comfortable in their new role.

Royal Marines Cadets is always there to provide ongoing help and support.

Fraserburgh Royal Marines Cadets opened in February 2018 by the Detachment Commander A/Sgt (SCC) Kris Coltherd.

It has been working as a detachment of the Sea Cadets who have supported thousands of young people in Fraserburgh to learn nautical skills, with 30 cadets currently attending, supported by six volunteers. However, more are always welcome.

Fraserburgh Royal Marines Cadets is part of the national charity Sea Cadets, which gives young people a new perspective.

Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, it helps them see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos. The aim is to help more young people to see the future that they want – and make that future happen.

The unit is open on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm to 9.15pm, and meets at 9 Balaclava Quay, Fraserburgh Harbour, AB43 9EB.

For more information about how to sign up as a volunteer simply go online to www.sea-cadets.org/fraserburgh, call 01346 512485 or email fraserburghscc@hotmail.co.uk.