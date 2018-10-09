Fraserburgh carers win top awards

Two carers from Fraserburgh have been recognised at the annual Meallmore Staff Awards, winning top accolades for delivering the highest standard of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Rebecca Shand and Maria Kerr, both from St Modans Care Home, were rewarded for their outstanding performances over the past year.

Rebecca triumphed in the Excellence in Dementia category and Maria won in the Meaningful Activities category.

Residents and relatives commended Rebecca’s great knowledge and understanding of dementia since completing a Dementia Ambassador course.

She runs family education sessions to help those close to residents with dementia gain a better understanding of the condition and also holds move and groove sessions for residents.

Maria was praised for the way she listens to all residents and ensures every activity is tailored to individuals’ needs. She has also formed great connections with the community in Fraserburgh and a local primary school now visits once a week to spend quality time with the residents.

Speaking about her win, Rebecca said: “I was absolutely shaking like a leaf! I was gobsmacked when I heard I had been nominated so I’m even more amazed to have won.

“I’d like to dedicate this to the rest of the team, as I really couldn’t do the job without them.”

Maria added: “I’m completely overwhelmed.

“It’s a great honour and privilege and I’m very lucky to work with such a supportive and caring team at St Modans, who are all solely focused on providing excellent care to our residents.”

The annual ceremony, which took place at Perth Race Course on Thursday, October 5, celebrates the positive impact staff make to people’s lives on a daily basis.

Nominations come from residents, family and friends, visiting professional and fellow staff members.

Winners receive a certificate, trophy and an iPad for their hard work.

For more information about the company, log-on to www.meallmore.co.uk.