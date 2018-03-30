Fraserburgh feature filming begins

Filming is underway in Fraserburgh for a feature written and directed by a filmmaker who grew up near the town.

Born To Run is described as a love story ‘played out over one heady night in a small fishing town, where a man must reconcile his desire to run with his need for love.’

The project is written and directed by Scott Graham, who grew up in Strichen. The feature is based on his first short film, Born to Run, which he shot in the town during the winter of 2005. He has now returned to Fraserburgh to film the full-length feature.

Aberdeenshire Council Infrastructure Services Committee chair, Cllr Peter Argyle, said: “It is a testament to the work of our officers that Fraserburgh has been chosen as the location for this exciting new film; I understand the town beat off stiff competition from other areas of Scotland. It is great that a film about Aberdeenshire will use the real thing rather than a location elsewhere.”

Cllr Andy Killie, Banff and Buchan Area Committee chair and Fraserburgh and District ward member, said: “It is great to see that people from Fraserburgh and the surrounding area are being used as extras in this new film. This is great news for the town.

“Residents and businesses should be aware that whilst filming is taking place a number of local roads will be closed. I appreciate that this will be an inconvenience. Both the council and film production company are working together to minimise any disruption.”

A number of evening short-term road closures will be in place over the next few weeks to allow filming to take place.

The following streets will be affected: Shore Street, Smiddyhill Road, Boothby Road and Robbies Road.

The closures began on Wednesday, March 21 and end on Monday, April 16. For further information please visit online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/apps/roadworks

