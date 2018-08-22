Fraserburgh fishing fleet urged to take part in vital industry survey

Seafish researchers are calling on vessel owners and skippers to have their say on the state of the fishing industry in its 13th annual economic survey of the UK fishing fleet.

This year’s survey is travelling across the UK gathering data on fishing and vessel costs to provide a comprehensive overview of the financial and operational performance of the fishing industry.

It will be in Fraserburgh, Kinlochbervie, Ullapool and Scrabster from August 27-30.

With the UK preparing to exit the European Union, it is vital fishers provide accurate data to paint a clear picture of the performance of the industry for policy makers.

Economics Project Manager at Seafish, Steve Lawrence, said: “We have to find out from those on the front line of the fishing industry how their economic performance has been over the past 12 months. This insight means we can keep all those in the sector fully informed on the health of the fleet.

"For us to be able to keep policy makers informed with our reports we need as many skippers and vessel owners as possible to be involved and have their say.

“This year we are also collecting data social data about the crews working on board UK fishing vessels. Collecting this social data helps us to build up a much more detailed picture of the UK fishing industry. This rich information is vital to ensure decision makers understand how communities and livelihoods are affected by changing management measures, particularly now as we head towards EU exit and a new fisheries policy.”

Anybody interested in taking part in the survey should contact Steve Lawrence at Seafish on 0131 524 8663 or email steven.lawrence@seafish.co.uk