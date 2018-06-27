Fraserburgh Gala this weekend

All roads lead to the the Broch this weekend for the 2018 Fraserburgh Gala.

The event will mark the final ever “It’s a Knockout” competition, but this weekend's festival promises to be one to remember.

Gala chairman Paul Hendry told the Herald: “2018 will be a fantastic year for Fraserburgh Gala as we head into our seventh year. This will be the last time we have the Graham Fisher It’s A Knockout. This popular event has been a hit since day one and every year it’s the talking point of the whole gala.”

He stressed the event had become a considerable drain on financial resources.

But he added: “Fun and laughter is guaranteed year in, year out at Fraserburgh Gala and this year will be no exception as we plan to blow the whole budget on trying to get as much attractions in as we can.”

It kicks off with Abbamania which takes place this Friday (June 29) prior to the gala day. Tickets are now available at skiddle.com

The gala itself runs throughout the weekend from 12noon to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday and will also feature a Broch Strongman Competition.

Saturday will see a free Artists Challenge with a ‘Superhero’ theme running from 12noon to 4pm with the presentations at 4.30pm.

A baby show starts at 1.30pm with various categories and awards.

The youngsters will have a blast on a range of inflatables both days supplied by Get Set Bounce and on the bungee trampolines supplied by Lady and the Tramps.

On the Sunday the Graham Fisher “It’s A Knockout” kids competition costs £100 per team of tento enter and runs from 12noon to 5pm.

There will be a Churches Together Service at 2pm in the ‘Small Hall’ and a free Artists Challenge with a ‘Critters’ theme from 12noon to 4pm with presentation at 4.30pm.

The Critter Keeper will also have free shows every 45 minutes.