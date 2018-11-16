Fraserburgh needle exchange move concerns

Concerns have been raised over the proposed move of a drug addiction centre to Fraserburgh Hospital.

The Kessock Clinic offers the services of a needle exchange and provides help and advice to people in the town and surrounding area.

Councillor Brian Topping said his phone “hasn’t stopped ringing” as constituents are contacting him to voice their concerns about the move.

Speaking to the Herald Cllr Topping said: “For many years the health service has been provided at Kessock Industrial Estate and it seemed to work okay as people can use it anonymously.

“However there have been rumors that the needle exchange will move to the former maternity unit at Fraserburgh Hospital and people are concerned about this.

“The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership have said no decisions have been made yet but I believe there should have been a public consultation about this.

“Personally I don’t think that the hosptial is the place for this service but I’m all for these people getting help and support to get their life back on track. Addiction is a health problem and people need treatment for it.”

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said no final decision has been taken on the new location for the needle exhange.