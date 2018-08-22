Fraserburgh Police Office to open its doors

Staff at Fraserburgh police office will once again be holding an open day to allow the public to see around the station and find out more about the work of its officers.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 1 from 11am to 3pm at the station on Finlayson Street.

Those attending will have the opportunity to meet with local officers, hear about the work of specialist departments such as road policing and the dog unit, as well as being able to tour the station, see the cells and have their fingerprints taken.

There will also be the opportunity to ‘sponge-a-bobby’ and try on uniforms.

They are also delighted to be welcoming representatives from partners at the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the RNLI, Coastguard, Ministry of Defence and G4S to the day.

It’s a free event and parking will be available at Fraserburgh Academy.

PC Julie Galloway, who is helping to organise the event said: “This will be a great, family friendly event and we are very much looking forward to it.”