Fraserburgh regeneration exhibition tonight

Fraserburgh residents will get a chance to see progress on the town's regeneration scheme tonight (Tuesday).

There will be a public exhibition at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre from 6pm at which local folk will see progress and improvements in the town.

A key element of the regeneration is the £5 million Fraserburgh 2021 project now in its third year which is aimed at revitalising the town's high street.

Work is currently progressing on a £1 million redevelopment of the Saltoun Chambers on Kirk Brae which will become a new base for the local authority and which will also feature a centre for budding entrepreneurs.

As part of the project, grants of up to £10,000 were offered to shopkeepers last year to refurbish their store fronts.