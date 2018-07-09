Fraserburgh solider tackles Saddleworth blaze

A Broch soldier is among the Scottish troops who have been called out to help tackle the Saddleworth Moor fire.

Lance Corporal Adam Shepherd is one of 100 troops from A Company, 4th Battalion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4SCOTS) who deployed to the moor last week from their base in Catterick.

Troops are assisting firefightes in tackling the widespread fires

Saddleworth Moor is a vast area of the Peak District National Park located in the Pennines.

Working alongside firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service the soldiers have been assisting the effort to reduce and control the fire, undertaking tasks including fire beating, digging trenches, moving the water lines and providing general support where required.

Adam said: “The firefighters have been doing a tremendous job and we have been able to take some of the load off them. “

From day one when I came out on the ground, we have had great chat with the guys. The fire service doesn’t just put out fires, they deal with a lot more other stuff, so if we can be here and take the load off them then that’s an absolute great job.”

The troops have been keen to assist the hard-working fire teams at the Peak District

As the heatwave continues, the soldiers and the firefighters continue to work in the heat of the day.

Meanwhile the Salvation Army, local community and local businesses have rallied around to provide food and drink to the soldiers and the fire fighters.

Officer Commanding A Company, Major Philip Morgan, said: “The soldiers have done an exceptional job and I am very proud of them. ”

Adam has been in the Army eight years having joined as a junior soldier, saying: “I walked down the street one day and saw the poster and thought that can’t be that hard and here I am now.”

He has deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq on operations and has also deployed abroad on numerous exercises including exercises in Canada and Kenya. He said: “If you like your job it’s not real work and I do enjoy it quite a lot.”