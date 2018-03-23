Fraserburgh stop for car rally

Cannonbawz Run, the rally driving group that raises funds for worthy causes, is about to embark upon its next journey - a road trip around the North East 250.

Setting off from one of the North East 250’s official starting points, Ballindalloch Castle, on Sunday (March 25), the 35 car rally will take in sights including The Lecht, Braemar Castle, Glenshee and Fraserburgh Lighthouse Museum, as well as pit stops at the Banff Springs Hotel, Portknockie Fish and Chips, Coffee At The Kings in Cullen and Cullen Bay Hotel.

Also whipping up a treat will be Stew ‘N’ Drew’s Luxury Ice Cream in Buckie, which is sponsoring the event and has created a special Cannonbawz Run Ice Cream, with all proceeds from sales going to the charities.

The North East 250 driving route was launched in November 2017, and takes in Speyside, the Cairngorms, Royal Deeside, Aberdeen, the East Coast and the Moray Coast on the ultimate road trip to the heart of Scotland. Cannonbawz Run will be the first official group to travel the route, having had an overwhelming response with all 35 spaces filling up straight away and a reserve list being put in place.

The benefitting charities are The Marfan Association, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and The RAF Benevolent Fund.

Guy Macpherson-Grant, Founder of the North East 250, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cannonbawz Run to Ballindalloch Castle and the North East 250. To have some of these unusual cars on the route will be a great sight to see and it’s all for incredibly worthy causes.

“The North East 250 has been well-received so far and we have lots of people planning their trips. If you’re on the North East 250 this Sunday, look out for the Cannonbawz crew and share your photos and videos with us on social media. I wish all the drivers and their passengers a great journey and hope we raise a huge amount for the charities.”

Kris O’Neill, Founder of Cannonbawz Run, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who’s signed up for the Cannonbawz North East 250 event and the businesses that are hosting us along the way. To have such a great response from drivers signing up means a lot to me and to the charities that will benefit. The North East 250 is the perfect route to explore with lots of beautiful scenery and interesting roads so I can’t wait to get out there!”