Freedom Prayer for Teen Challenge

A prayer event, open to all denominations, is being held in Fraserburgh next month to support Christian addiction charity Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

The charity is organising ‘Freedom Prayer’ at Fraserburgh Community Church on Grattan Place at 7pm on Thursday, June 7.

The event will provide information for those with a heart for prayer to thoughtfully pray for the work of Teen Challenge, which helps men and women break free from addiction to live clean, free lives.

Area manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, Gordon Cruden, commented: “We’re excited to be launching Freedom Prayer and connecting with local churches to support us in prayer.

“This is open to anyone with a heart for prayer and we will be showing respect to all denominations, with the emphasis being placed on providing information to allow people to thoughtfully pray for our work.”

Teen Challenge North East Scotland operates two residential centres; its women’s recovery home, Benaiah, near Mintlaw, and men’s centre, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie.

At the centres, residents complete the charity’s faith-based programme, which is made up of a balanced mix of class-based studies, counselling sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation, helping students to become physically, emotionally and spiritually whole.

Both recovery homes are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Sunnybrae recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Since opening its doors on March 24, 2003 it has since delivered non-stop support and care to people with addiction issues.

For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland, please visit www.tcns.org.uk.