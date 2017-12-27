Funding boost for Fraserburgh group

People First (Fraserburgh) has been awarded a £4,000 grant from the Corra Foundation.

Each year, the foundation distributes just under £1 million through its Henry Duncan Grants programme to grassroots charities working in their local communities.

The Fraserburgh group has been awarded the grant towards the salary of the Part-time Facilitator.

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson welcomed the news.

He said: “These awards show how Corra Foundation continues to be at the heart of funding local communities. I’m delighted these grassroots charities are receiving these funds, enabling them to continue their great work in my constituency.

"Many of the Henry Duncan Grants go on staff and running costs like this, meaning they are a lifeline for local charities in this tough financial climate.”

Corra Foundation Chief Executive Fiona Duncan added: “Corra Foundation is privileged to be able to contribute to the work of local groups across Scotland, supporting them as they make a real difference in the lives of many people, including vulnerable children and young people, isolated older people, unpaid carers, families experiencing poverty and people affected by disability or mental health issues.

"We are committed to our vision of a society in which people create positive change and enjoy fulfilling lives and distributing £1m a year via the Henry Duncan Grants is part of this.”