Funding boost for Modo welcomed

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin have welcomed a grant for a Buchan charity.

Modo Circus with a Purpose has been awarded £4,800 from the Corra Foundation, which distributed just under £1m through its Henry Duncan Grants programme to grassroots charities working in their local communities.

The cash will go towards funding a volunteer support worker who helps vulnerable young volunteers from the Encounter Youth Cafe.

Modo is based in Peterhead but also works closely with the community in Mintlaw.

Ms Martin said: “I am delighted this grassroots charity is receiving these funds, enabling them to continue their grat work in my constituency. Many of the Corra Foundation Henry Duncan Grants go on staff and running costs like this, meaning they are a lifeline for local charities in this tough financial climaate.”

Mr Stevenson added: “Modo has done some terrific work in the community here in Banffshire and Buchan Coast as well as Aberdeenshire East.

“The work they do is invaluable and I’m delighted they’ve been given a chance to enhance that through funding.”

Corra Foundation chief executive, Fiona Duncan, said: “We are committed to our vision of a society in which people create positive change and enjoy fulfilling lives and distributing £1m a year via the Henry Duncan Grants is part of this.”